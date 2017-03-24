Student suspended for selling water snake toy school perceived as sex toy

(WTMJ) A Racine, Wisconsin school is disputing a story that they suspended a student for selling sex toys, instead stating the students sexualized the water snake toys.

The girl’s father, Milt Habeck, is demanding an apology.

“In your wildest imaginations, no adult could possibly view this as a sex toy, this is a water-filled bag,” Habeck says.

Habeck and his wife insist the school principal pulled their 12-year-old daughter Frances from a basketball game to tell her she had been suspended for three days for selling sex toys.

