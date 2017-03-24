St. Petersburg Coast Guard seeks help identifying hoax callers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard in St. Petersburg is asking for the public’s help identifying hoax callers.

For the past year, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watch standers have received a steady stream of suspected or confirmed hoax radio calls from along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The majority of the calls are from within the Cape Coral area.

The calls were made on VHF-FM marine band channel 16, a channel designated only for hailing and distress calls.

A call is considered a hoax when there is an intent to deceive the Coast Guard or emergency responders. “Hoax calls are costly to the taxpayer and our service,” said Charles Marty’ Russell, resident agent-in-charge of the Coast Guard Investigative Service office in St. Petersburg.

“When the Coast Guard receives a distress call, we immediately respond, putting our crews at risk, and risking the lives of boaters who may legitimately need our help.”

Penalties for making a false distress call can include six years in prison,

$250,000 criminal fine, $5,000 civil fine and restitution to the Coast Guard and local agencies.

If you have any information leading to the identification of a hoax caller, please contact the Coast Guard Investigative Service tip line at 727-535-1437, ext. 2308. Cape Coral Police Department U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg U.S. Coast Guard.

