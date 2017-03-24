Spring Beauty and Fashion Trends

Warmer weather is here, which means it’s time to freshen up our beauty routines and revamp our closets with lighter, brighter and bolder looks for spring! Beauty expert Kate De Ponte is here to share her insider tips on this season’s hottest new beauty and fashion trends.

  • LIVFresh Dental Gel ($22) BuyLivfresh.com
  • Invisalign Clear Aligners (costs vary by treatment and by doctor) visit Invisalign.com to find an orthodontist near you
  • Exuviance Bionic Oxygen Facial ($65) Exuviance.com
  • CBD For Life Pure CBD Face Cream ($35) and CBD For Life Pure CBD Rub ($25) CBDForLife.us
  • Accessories from ShopRunner (prices vary) ShopRunner.com 
  • bebe ($78) Eyeconic.com, Modo Paper-Thin Acetate ($285) Modo.com and Icon Eyewear ($14.99) select retailers nationwide

Beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte has worked in the beauty industry for nearly a decade. She began as a sales associate for a top beauty brand and has since worked with some of the world’s most recognizable beauty and fashion brands. She has appeared on Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, QVC, and numerous local morning shows across the country. You can learn more about Kate at http://www.katedeponte.com.

