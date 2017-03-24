South Florida’s smartest swine is bilingual

(NBC/WFLA) — Many people who live in South Florida speak more than one language, and their famous pig is no different.

Ace, the Vietnamese Pot Belly Pig, lives at Jungle Island in Miami.

Ace also goes by Gordita because she’s bilingual.

Her trainer said she understands commands in both Spanish and English.

“She knows 250 words in English and 250 words in Spanish,” said trainer Mrisela Gutierrez.

Ace also does entertainment shows on a regular basis.

Gutierrez got Ace when she was just three weeks old. Ace is now four and Gutierrez says a pig stops growing at age six so, Ace’s vocabulary will only get better.

