Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: March 13 to 17

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed three Tampa Bay eateries from March 13 to March 17, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse located at 11270 4th St. N. in St Petersburg

March 14, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 23 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises: 5 were observed of varying sizes; 2 were near the cook’s line and 3 were found in the prep area.

The floor area was covered with standing water.

There was an accumulation of debris on floor under the bar and under the cook’s line.

The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with a slimy, mold-like build-up.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area: 10 small flies were found on a case of sweet potatoes.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

Raw chicken was not properly separated from raw salmon based upon the minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler.

Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found: 19 live roaches were seen under a grill on the cook’s line; 6 live roaches were seen in an oven; 2 live roaches were observed on the back wall of the cook’s line; 1 large roach was observed under the table in the preparation area near the oven.

March 15, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 11 violations

Paisano’s Pizza ‘N Pasta located at 6000 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg

March 16, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 12 violations

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 28 live roaches were observed on pipes under the dishwashing machine; 6 live roaches were seen under and behind the drain boards at the dishwashing machine.

The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

The wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Lights in the food preparation food storage area were missing the proper shield covers.

Ceiling tiles/vents were soiled with an accumulation of food debris, grease, dust, and mold-like substance.

March 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

Subway located at 4411 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa

March 17, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 23 violations

Employee began working with food and handling clean equipment or utensils without first washing their hands.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 10 semi-soft fresh rodent droppings were found in the storage room next to the walk-in freezer; 1 semi-soft dropping was found under a dry storage shelf; 10 -15 dry rodent droppings were found under the dry storage racks; 75-100 semi-soft rodent droppings were found under a storage shelf and under a pallet in the dry storage area.

Insulation and a rodent burrow nest were found under the storage racks in the dry storage area.

Hot water was not shut off at the employee hand-wash sink.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris.

Fly sticky tape was hanging over a bread rack.

Outer openings to the structure were not protected during the restaurant’s operation and vermin and environmental cross contamination is present. Outside wood was rotted on the exterior of back of the building. The operator states that pest control said this is the entry point for rodents and pests.

March 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 13 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from March 13, to March 17, 2017.

Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils without first washing their hands.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: approximately 20 rodent droppings were found in the non-food storage cabinet outside in the rear of ten building.

A Stop Sale Order was issued for pizza after a dead fly was found in chopped ham in the pizza make station.

There was a presence of insects, rodents, or other pests: a decomposing dead mouse was observed next to the cooler.

Raw chicken was stored over soy sauce and raw eggs were placed on top of peppers in the walk-in cooler.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 150 rodent droppings were observed in the kitchen and 50 rodent droppings were seen by the food shelf in the hallway.

Gnaw marks and holes were present on a box of sugar packets.

Raw burgers were stored over ready-to-eat bulk soup in the walk-in cooler.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 26 rodent droppings were found in the dry storage area floor, 27 rodent droppings were found on the dry storage side room floor, and 13 rodent droppings were found on the ware washer. All rodent droppings were hard.

Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves to work with food.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach in cooler.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food.

The following potentially hazardous cold foods were held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit: shredded cheese 58 °F, batter 73 °F, pasta 44 °F, noodles 44 °F, raw shrimp 45 °F, fried rice 112-145 °F, butter 45 °F, raw chicken 61 °F, rice 44,46 °F.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in dishwashing area.

Employee smoked a cigarette and then touched clean utensils prior to washing their hands.

Raw chicken was stored over raw beef.

Stored food was not covered in the walk-in cooler. Ready to eat sauces, ready to eat vegetables, ready to eat egg rolls were all being stored in walk in cooler while uncovered.

A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food, served the food, and prepared a beverage without washing their hands.

Food debris/dust/grease/soil residue was found on the exterior of the microwave.

The following potentially hazardous hot foods were held at temperatures less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above: Chicken noodle soup- 92°, Lemon chicken 93°.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

There was an accumulation of grease on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in the dishwashing area.

