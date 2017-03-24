Police: 3 Sarasota middle school students found with gun on bus

Associated Press Published:
(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Police say three Sarasota middle school students face charges after they were found with a .38-caliber revolver on a school bus.

Sarasota police say the gun was found after school on Thursday. No students were injured.

The school bus was at North Lockwood Ridge and Jolson Drive in Sarasota when the gun was found.

According to police, one student is 13 years-old and the other two are 14. Detectives questioned the students after the gun was discovered.

The students attend Booker Middle School in Sarasota.

All three were charged with juveniles in possession of a firearm on school property.

