Pinellas Co. man jailed after classic car parts scam on Craigslist

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA )- A Craigslist scam landed a Pinellas Co. man behind bars.

St. Petersburg police detectives said Marco Banf schemed and swindled people out of money for classic cars he posted on the site.

Police said his crime spanned across the state, the country and overseas.

Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Pierre Hedary filed a police report back in December.

He owns a 1979 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC 5.0. It took him ten years to find the classic vehicle.

Hedary had been searching for a year for the parts to replace the bumpers.

He saw Banf’s ad on Craigslist.

“Based on the photo description they were the bumpers that I was looking for and I contacted the seller,” said Hedary.

Police said Banf was looking to make a quick buck off unsuspecting buyers.

Hedary said, “The part where my good judgement failed and the ideal thinking sort of kicked in, was when he told he wanted a direct deposit into a Bank of America account.”

Hedary, who lives in Brevard Co., said he exchanged several text messages with Banf, but never spoke to him.

He says they agreed on $600 dollars. Hedary put the money in his account, afterwards never heard from Banf again.

“He just totally disappeared,” he said.

Detectives said Banf scammed other buyers the same way.

“What he would do is he would post a car, a high end car, like a Mercedes, for sale and then talk the victims into sending him money and then never delivering the car,” said Yolanda Fernandez, with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“Right now, we have seven victims, possibly eight, but there could be countless other victims overseas that it just hasn’t trickled back to us, or don’t know how to contact us.”

Law enforcement arrested Banf in Tennessee last weekend and extradited him back to Pinellas Co. where he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Detectives are warning others about using sites where there’s a potential scam involved.

“Try to make it for an item you can lay your hands on, that you can physically see before you hand over your money,” said Fernandez.

Banf remains in the Pinellas Co. jail. His bond is set at $225,000.

I.C.E has also placed a hold on Banf, who is from Germany.

