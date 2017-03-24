Monkey, huge snake caught in Sarasota, Lake Wales

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area law enforcement may have felt like they were doing double duty as animal control officers on Friday when they rounded up a huge snake and a monkey dressed in clothing.

In Lake Wales, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office removed a huge snake from an elderly woman’s home. The PCSO posted a photo of the deputies with the scary snake on the agency’s Facebook page:

“Further proof that we are a full-service law enforcement agency! Thanks Ag Crimes for reporting to this elderly citizen’s home in Lake Wales to remove this unwanted guest. Yes, he was inside her home (yikes)! Any guesses as to what kind of snake this is? Don’t worry, no humans or snakes were harmed during this call for sssssssservice.”

In Sarasota, night-shift officers responded to a call about a dispute and encountered a small monkey dressed in clothing. Everything turned out okay. Before the officers left, they posed for a few photos with the little monkey and then posted the photos on the agency’s Facebook page:

“There is no monkeying around on our night shift. Or is there? Several of our night shift Officers responded to a dispute and encountered this little guy. Everything was resolved and it turned out one of the people involved with the call owns the monkey. Before the Officers continued with their shift, they had to take care of a little monkey business.”

