Man facing charges after eating pancakes in middle of Lakeland roadway

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing charges after he was seen on Facebook eating pancakes in the middle of a busy Lakeland roadway on Friday.

Police received a call about the man sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

The caller told police the man was sitting in a chair with a small table in front of him, eating what appeared to be pancakes.

Responding officers were unable to locate him, until a video was later posted to Facebook and shared with police.

Several people tagged the video with the suspect’s name, Kiaron Thomas, 21.

Thomas was interviewed and admitted it was a prank.

Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction, according to police. He was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

