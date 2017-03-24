Man facing charges after eating pancakes in middle of Lakeland roadway

By Published:
(Source: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is facing charges after he was seen on Facebook eating pancakes in the middle of a busy Lakeland roadway on Friday.

Police received a call about the man sitting in a crosswalk of the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway.

(Source: Lakeland Police Department)

The caller told police the man was sitting in a chair with a small table in front of him, eating what appeared to be pancakes.

Responding officers were unable to locate him, until a video was later posted to Facebook and shared with police.

Several people tagged the video with the suspect’s name, Kiaron Thomas, 21.

Thomas was interviewed and admitted it was a prank.

Thomas’s actions prevented vehicles from moving and created an obstruction, according to police.  He was charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s