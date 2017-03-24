Legal expert weighs in on St. Pete punch attack suspect’s charges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of punching a USF student, Brian Neal, and causing severe brain trauma, is out on bond.

Whitney Smith, a St. Petersburg resident who frequents Central Ave., is shocked.

“I find that a little bit ridiculous,” said Smith.

She heard about the altercation.

She said she can’t believe Neal was hit because he was sticking up for the women police say Zach Allen was cat-calling and whistling at.

“The fact that this guy was helping us and on our side and was harmed for it, you know that speaks volumes for him and that he’s a good person,” said Smith.

No one answered the door at Allen’s address Friday.

He’s charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, but because of his martial arts training, some wonder if the state should also argue he used his hands as a deadly weapon.

Legal expert and defense attorney, Roger Futerman, doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“The state almost doesn’t have to go down the road of whether his hands are a weapon, because they’re going to be able to prevail on serious injury,” said Futerman. “If you punch someone, intending to punch them, and you weren’t intending to knock them out, but they then fall back and smash their head open, you can charge them with aggravated battery, or if the person dies, you can charge them with murder.”

Futerman also said the two men seen with Allen in the video should not be held responsible.

“I don’t think they have a legal responsibility to do anything, they’re witnesses. It’s up to police to contact them and them to answer questions truthfully,” he said.

Futerman said Allen’s attorney could argue self-defense.

Allen’s attorney said it could be four to six weeks before a hearing could happen.

Neal remains at Bayfront Health in critical condition.

Police said Neal sustained a swollen eye and a skull fracture with a brain bleed.

Detectives said when Allen was arrested Thursday, Neal was still in a coma in ICU at Bayfront Health.

Investigators said Allen was identified in a photo pack by an eye witness and that Neal did not engage in a physical fight with Allen before he was sucker punched.

Police said they’ve retrieved surveillance video of the punch from a city camera.

