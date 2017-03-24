John Mayer’s new single is ode to ex-girlfriend Katy Perry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Mayer’s new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about ex-girlfriend Katy Perry.

Lyrics for the upbeat, but wistful single include, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower in case you want to wash your hair.” In an interview with The New York Times, Mayer rhetorically asks “who else would I be thinking about” but Perry.

Mayer adds that “it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years.”

Mayer has had other high-profile girlfriends over the years, including Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift.

The singer tells the Times he uses an exclusive dating app these days.\

