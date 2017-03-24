Florida lawmaker arrested, charged with DUI on Turnpike

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say Florida State Rep. Cary Pigman has been charged with driving under the influence on Florida’s Turnpike.
A Florida Highway Patrol arrest report says a trooper pulled over the Avon Park Republican late Thursday night following reports of a reckless driver on a St. Lucie County stretch of the Turnpike.
The trooper reported smelling alcohol and spotting an open wine bottle in the Jeep. The report says Pigman failed a field sobriety test, and breathe tests recorded his blood alcohol level to be 0.14 and 0.15 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.
Pigman was booked into jail early Friday morning and released several hours later on $750 bail.
Pigman released a statement Friday apologizing to his family, his constituents and his colleagues in the Legislature.
