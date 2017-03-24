FHP searching for Hillsborough driver who crashed SUV into trees, left passenger to die

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed an SUV in Hillsborough County and then ran away from the vehicle, leaving a passenger to die.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say it happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at US 301 and Bishop Road in the Sun City Center area.

Three males were in a 2004 GMC Yukon that lost control while traveling southbound on U.S. 301 approaching Bishop Road. The Yukon spun out and ran off the road, then crashed into several trees.

The driver and a passenger ran away from the crash scene and have not been found.

A second passenger died at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the passenger who died has not been released.

Charges are pending in connection to the crash.

