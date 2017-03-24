FHP looking for shooters who fired BB gun at cars on I-75 in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers along I-75 were met with quite a shock in Manatee County overnight Friday. Someone was shooting a BB gun at passing cars.

Troopers want to quickly find out who did this. Not only is this dangerous, it could be lethal.

Around midnight on Friday, Walter Drakeford was driving north on I-75, approaching the Mendoza Road overpass, when something caught his attention.

“It sounded like rocks, like a real loud rock. BOOM! And I was like, ’Wow must have come off a truck.’ I just kept going, thinking nothing of it, this happened before,” said Drakeford.

A few minutes later, he got a call from a friend who was driving behind him.

“He calls me and he says, ‘I just got hit and both my windows got blown out, I’m on the side of the road,” Drakeford recalled.

When Drakeford pulled over, he noticed a distinct impact from a bullet on his car, but his friend had it much worse. He had two shattered windows. One window was completely cracked, the other blown out.

The Florida Highway Patrol says someone shot at them with a BB gun.

Drakeford’s friend noticed there were people hiding alongside the road prior to the shooting.

“He saw heads laying in the grass. And he says, ‘what are they doing down there?’ Because he noticed the white shirt and the red shirt and he’s like, ‘what are they doing?’ And as he passed by, that’s when his windows got blown out,” said Drakeford.

“I don’t care if it’s a BB gun or a more high powered rifle, why would you do that?” he exclaimed.

These shooters hit other cars as well. Drakeford learned of another car whose headlight was taken out.

He said these bullets could have easily hit the drivers.

“These are powerful, they’re equal to a .22, they’ll hurt somebody,” he explained. “It’s dangerous, you don’t shoot at vehicles.”

Investigators are doing all they can to find the culprits. Drakeford hopes these dangerous criminals are stopped before someone is killed.

If you know any information about who may be behind this, call the Florida Highway Patrol.

