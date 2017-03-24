Daring Chihuahua attempts adorable climb at Denver Animal Shelter

(WFLA) – An adorable Chihuahua at the Denver Animal Shelter attempted a daring escape Tuesday that was caught on camera.

The photo of Pearl was posted to the animal shelter’s Facebook page, with the caption “When you realize, you may not have thought this whole plan through…”

The shelter estimates the escape artist Chihuahua is about nine months old. She came to the shelter on Valentine’s Day.

A representative for the shelter said Pearl was a bit stressed when she got there, but staff worked with her to build her confidence, which is shown in Pearl’s climbing photo.

Besides the photo, the shelter said they had never seen Pearl climb before.

