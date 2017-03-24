Coast Guard rescues fisherman moments before boat sinks in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard rescued a fisherman in danger from a 12-foot dinghy, less than a mile west of Fort De Soto.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday night watch standers from Sector St. Petersburg received two calls from a man who said he was in bad weather and taking on water. He told officials he needed emergency assistance.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater arrived with the area’s Marine Emergency Response Team.

“This could of been a tragic situation,” said Lt. Matthew Mayer, an MH-60 Jayhawk pilot from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. “Thankfully the fisherman had a working VHF radio so he could alert us of the distress immediately and we were able to rescue him in time; however, I recommend all boaters pay close attention to the local forecast before even leaving the dock.”

By 9:15 p.m. the man was saved before his boat capsized, and was in stable condition. No injuries were reported.