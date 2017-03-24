9 injured when cement truck, HART bus crash in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine passengers on a HART bus suffered minor injuries when the bus collided with a cement truck in Ybor City on Friday morning.
It happened at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 21st Street near the Columbia restaurant. As of 7:30 a.m. the intersection was closed for the investigation.
Nine people on the bus were injured, according to a Tampa Police Department spokesperson.
The impact of the crash knocked the cement truck onto its side.
The crash also caused power outages nearby. TECO crews are responding.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next two hours, as the collision has resulted in road closures on 21st Street (one-way southbound street) from 5th Avenue to 8th Avenue, as well as 20th Street and 22nd Street.
Details about the crash have not been released.
