9 injured when cement truck, HART bus crash in Ybor City

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine passengers on a HART bus suffered minor injuries when the bus collided with a cement truck in Ybor City on Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 21st Street near the Columbia restaurant. As of 7:30 a.m. the intersection was closed for the investigation.

Nine people on the bus were injured, according to a Tampa Police Department spokesperson.

The impact of the crash knocked the cement truck onto its side.

The crash also caused power outages nearby. TECO crews are responding.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next  two hours, as the collision has resulted in road closures on 21st Street (one-way southbound street) from 5th Avenue to 8th Avenue, as well as 20th Street and 22nd Street.

Details about the crash have not been released.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s