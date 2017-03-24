Better Call Behnken: After roots invade plumbing, Pinellas officials tell woman she needs more trees

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater woman continues to deal with the roots from her neighbor’s massive tree. Now, the tree has led to even bigger problems: Pinellas County officials say she needs more trees.

The county noticed she doesn’t have enough trees when it approved her plumbing permit to make repairs.

“I was shocked,” said Roberta Palumbo. “I don’t need any more trees right now. I need to take care of the damage a tree caused to my house.”

The massive tree has massive roots, and those roots traveled underground to Palumbo’s house. Video, taken by a plumber, shows how the roots grew up through Palumbo’s bathroom pipes. When the toilet was removed, roots shot up from the base.

The toilet, sink and bathtub were all clogged with tree roots.

“The tub has to come out, the plumber said, the sink has to come out, because it might all be in the pipes,” Palumbo said.

In all, Palumbo needs about $18,000 in work to put her bathroom back together and move sewage lines so they aren’t damaged by tree roots. When her plumber applied for a permit, the county discovered her property isn’t up to code.

For her property size, the county says she needs to add four trees.

Blake Lyon, director of Development Review Services, for Pinellas County, said that is the code, and his staff just informed Palumbo. He said she was still given the permit and won’t be given a deadline to get the trees.

This could be become an issue if Palumbo sells the house, Lyon said.

There won’t be a fines or citations, though, and he said his staff will work with the homeowner to find trees that don’t have aggressive root systems.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES