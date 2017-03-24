Beautiful gowns, clothing available at PARC’s Unclaimed Clothing Sale in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Imagine being able to get your hands on beautiful gowns, just in time for prom season, for just $5 a piece.

There are deals to be had, and not just for special occasions, at The Sun Country Cleaners and PARC 10th annual “Unclaimed Clothing Sale”.

“We have so many things, men’s suits women’s suits a lot of men’s dress shirts, and just some casual clothing also.” said Monica Lukasik of PARC.

It started with the idea of what to do with all the clothes never picked up at Sun Country Dry Cleaners across Tampa Bay.

Company policy is after a years’ time, and several attempts to contact the customer, Sun Country didn’t have to keep the inventory. Instead of discarding it, Sun Country management decided to figure out a way to help a local charity, and that’s when the partnership with PARC began.

The event is so popular that the community started dropping off donations at Sun Country dry cleaners to be sold at the annual event.

So, Sun Country Dry Cleaners donate their time in energy to getting those clothes, cleaned pressed and ready for the big sale.

“We actually had one day where our family members came in, my wife was pressing, the kids were here, but the majority is done by Sun Country employees.” said Dan Madine, who heads up Sun Country Cleaners.

Over the years the event has raised more than $100,000. For PARC, which served 800 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year for a $50 donation, PARC is allowing shoppers to come to a preview on Friday evening. The doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday at the JW Kate Recreations Center in St. Petersburg.

