8 ON YOUR SIDE ALERT: Scam targets online banking

By Published:
File photo
File photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you use online banking, and a lot of us do, we expect that our most important personal information is secure. But scammers are now finding a way to infiltrate online banking sessions.

While logged in, some online bankers experience a pop-up box that asks for additional information. While you assuming you’re connected to your bank, you are actually connecting to someone trying to rip you off.

The scam is a form of malware, often installed unwittingly by clicking on a malicious link sent in an email. Sometimes, the emails look like official bank messages. Experts warn, if you get an email that appears to be from your bank, but the address looks suspicious, open a new tab and access your account that way.

Another scam includes emails with “unsubscribe” links. Don’t click those, either. Instead, simply delete the email, and/or utilize your email service’s spam-reporting button.

  • Other ways to protect yourself:
    Have strong passwords for all of your online accounts, as well as your WiFi network and smart-home devices.
  • Install anti-virus software on your computer and mobile devices.
  • Don’t put off software updates, as they often include security patches.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s