6-foot snake slithers into Lake Wales home

LAKES WALES, Fla. (WFLA) – Joan Dick loves living in Florida. She loves her Lake Wales home on the water. But, nature got a little too close for comfort on Thursday, when she saw something slithering inside her home office.

“It was a slithering snake,” said Dick, who admits she was at a loss for words. “I screamed. I got out as fast as I could.”

Dick ran to a nearby vet clinic where her dog was being groomed.

She called animal control, but two Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture deputies were the first to respond and successfully removed the six-foot reptile from her home.

The sheriff’s office said it was a non-poisonous, banded water snake. They released it into the wild after getting it out of the house.

Dick admits she didn’t know what type of snake it was and didn’t stick around to find out.

“I did see it was brown. I couldn’t determine, I didn’t determine rattles…I didn’t see it’s mouth so I didn’t know if it was a cotton mouth or not,” said Dick.

Recently, snakes on the loose have made headlines. In Ocala, authorities are still looking for a cobra that’s on the loose. In 2015, a King Cobra named Elvis kept residents on edge for a month before being caught.

Dick knows this is Florida and many snakes call lakes and the habitats surrounding them home. She believes the snake made its way into her home when she left a patio door open.

“I have my coffee on the patio when I let my dog run around and I left the patio door open,” said Dick. “So, I’m assuming that this is when it came in.”

It’s a mistake Dick says, she won’t make again.

