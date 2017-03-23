Woman looking for wedding dress after husband accidentally donates it

DURHAM, NC (WCMH) — A North Carolina woman is asking for help locating her wedding dress. She put it in a bag so it could be cleaned and preserved, but her husband thought it was in a donation bag–and gave it away.

Natalie Gilbert said she planned to keep the dress as a family heirloom, since she says there are no wedding dresses in her family.

“That was going to be the first one that I handed down to my kids, and hopefully they can hand it down to theirs,” she said.

It wasn’t until 2 weeks later that the couple learned the $1,000 dress was caught in the mixup. They called the store, but the employee they talked to says the dress is no longer there.

“He thinks it got sold for $20, $25…my heart sunk,” Gilbert said.” I mean, that’s not something that’s replaceable at all. Even if we were to go and buy the exact same dress from David’s Bridal, it’s not the one I married the love of my life in.”

Gilbert took to social media, asking friends to help her find the dress. The post has already been shared thousands of times. She said she hopes the person who purchased the gown sees her plea and returns it.

“It’s really nobody’s fault here. It’s a pure accident, but it would mean the world to me if somebody would like to give it back or let me buy it back off of them. It’s just heartbreaking.”

