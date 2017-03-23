Water main break on Tamiami Trail may cause headaches for rush hour, beachgoers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major traffic problems on one of the Tampa Bay area’s busiest roads could cause big headaches for beachgoers this weekend.

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Sarasota at Tamiami Trail and 32nd Street.

The concrete caved in, shutting the intersection down in all directions.

The road happens to be one of the most traveled thoroughfares on the way to the hottest beach spots in our area.

With a stellar forecast for the weekend, the closure could create a real mess.

Crews told News Channel 8 they’re working as fast as they can to open all up lanes by noon Friday.

In the meantime, if you travel this area during the morning rush hour, you may want to take an alternate route.

Leslee Lacey will be monitoring this throughout News Channel 8 today, starting at 4:30 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES