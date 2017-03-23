Water main break closes NB Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have closed the northbound lanes of North Tamiami Trail near 32nd Street due to a water main break.
Police are asking drivers to please avoid this area.
