Univ. of Tampa dorm evacuated after suspicious package discovered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dorm was evacuated at the University of Tampa early Thursday morning after a suspicious package was found on campus.

A Tampa Police Department spokesperson said that a suspicious cardboard box was left on top of a garbage can by an unknown person.

TPD’s bomb squad responded and determined the box was empty.

In an abundance of caution, Smiley Hall was evacuated during the investigation. All students returned to their dorm rooms after the suspicious package was determined to be a bomb and the scene is now clear.

