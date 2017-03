Colon cancer has the 2nd highest mortality rate of all cancers, but proper screening can help prevent cancer from developing. Dr. Allen Chudzinski, Colorectal Surgeon and Medical Director of the Advanced Center for Colorectal Surgery at the Florida Hospital Tampa Digestive Health Institute joins us with more.

