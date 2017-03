The Dunedin Seafood Festival!

Presented by Olde Bay Cafe, this two day seafood festival will be hosted in Dunedin’s beautiful Edgewater Park from 2-10 p.m. on Friday and 12-10 p.m. on Saturday. Celebrate this coastal town’s nature and beauty with lots of seafood, local cuisine, live entertainment, craft breweries, and artists. Admission is free to this family and pet friendly event!