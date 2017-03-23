Tampa tops the nation in rising home values

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Tampa has the fastest rising home prices among the nation’s 35 largest metro areas, according to a new report from Zillow.

The typical single-family home costs around $182,100, that’s 11.6 percent more than the median home value in 2016 and there are fewer homes to choose from than a year ago, the findings suggest.

On average, renters in Tampa are shelling out $1,347 per month for rent, that’s 2.9 percent more than the median rental payment last year.

Housing prices continued to rise throughout the U.S. this year, up 6.9 percent since last February.

And the median rental payment jumped 1.2 percent over the past year to a median rental payment of $1,406 per month, according to the report.

