Tampa #5 in nation in 2016 population growth

Associated Press Published:
Tampa riverwalk
Tampa Riverwalk in downtown Tampa (Photo: Facebook/The Tampa Riverwalk)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Three metro areas in Florida were among the nation’s 10 biggest gainers in the number of people moving there last year, and another three Florida metro areas were in the top 10 for overall growth rates.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday said the Tampa area had the nation’s fifth highest population gain from people moving there, adding more than 58,000 residents through migration.

South Florida had the nation’s seventh highest gain from migration, adding about 48,000 residents who moved there.

Orlando added nearly 47,000 residents through migration, placing it at No. 8.

The Villages community northwest of Orlando had the nation’s highest overall growth rate last year at 4.3 percent.

Fort Myers had the fifth highest at 3.1 percent. Punta Gorda’s 3 percent rate placed it at No. 8.

