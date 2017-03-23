SUSPECT SEARCH: Employee attacked inside North Port Walmart bathroom

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police are looking for a man and a woman who were involved in an attack on a Walmart employee on Sunday.

Police say at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, an employee at a Walmart on Tamiami Trail went into the women’s restroom at the back of the store. As she washed her hands, a woman exited a stall.

The employee said hello to her and suddenly the mysterious woman pushed her to the ground. As the employee tried to stand up, the woman pushed her down again and attempted to drag her.

The woman then yelled, “You’re going with me” and then used a slur word.

The employee was able to free herself and ran out of the bathroom. At that time, a man who was with the attacker opened the bathroom door and yelled that they needed to hurry up and leave.

Surveillance video later shows the pair exiting the store in a hurry. The woman also repeatedly looks over her shoulder as she walks out.

“[That employee] was just doing their job and somebody needs to be held accountable. You can’t just go around pushing people down and calling them slurs and try to drag them into a bathroom stall. So we gotta figure out what was going on here, what was going through these folks’ minds,” said North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.

Officials want to know who these people are so they can file criminal charges. If you have any information, call the North Port Police Department.

