Suspect in custody in punching attack of USF student in St. Pete

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Brian Scott Neal, family photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have identified a suspect in the case of a University of South Florida student who suffered a life-threatening injury when he was attacked.

Brian Scott Neal remains hospitalized with severe head trauma after he was attacked in downtown St. Petersburg after a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

He was punched by one of three men who were seen in surveillance images.

Detectives say the man hit Neal so hard, he fell back and hit his head on the pavement.

Police received numerous tips and have taken  Zachary Kenneth Allen, age 23, of Largo into custody.

Allen was brought to St. Petersburg Police Headquarters for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

He will be transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

