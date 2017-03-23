Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man who suffers from Alzheimer’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued in Sarasota County for James “Chris” Haney of Atwood Kay Circle in Sarasota.

Mr. Haney was last seen around 6:30 a.m., wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants and sandals.

He left in a 2002 blue Toyota Highlander with Florida license plate #GJKC81.

Mr. Haney may have traveled south and it is possible that he is in the Punta Gorda area.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s and if anyone comes into contact with him, they are asked to call 911.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES