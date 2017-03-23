Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Creamy Onion Jalapeño Steaks and Pan-Roasted Asiago Potatoes

Creamy Onion Jalapeño Steaks and Pan-Roasted Asiago Potatoes

Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, iced tea, dinner rolls, and pie for dessert.

Remember to use your meat thermometer to check the steak for your desired temperature.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

Produce

10 oz presliced sweet onions (2 cups)

2 large russet potatoes

Deli

1/2 cup shaved Asiago cheese

Dairy

2 tablespoons sour cream

Dry Grocery

2 tablespoons diced jalapeño peppers

1/2 cup roasted red peppers

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

From Your Pantry

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare potatoes through step 2 (20 minutes)

Prepare steaks and finish potatoes; serve (25 minutes)

Recipe: Creamy Onion Jalapeño Steaks

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb boneless grilling steaks (such as ribeye, New York strip, or tenderloin)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

10 oz presliced sweet onions (2 cups)

2 tablespoons diced jalapeño peppers

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons water

Steps:

1. Preheat large nonstick, sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper on all sides.

2. Place oil in pan, then add steaks; cook 5–6 minutes on each side and until 125°F (for medium rare; warm red center), 130°F (for

medium; warm pink center), or up to 170°F (for well done). Transfer steaks to clean work surface; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

3. Reduce heat on pan to medium. Add butter, onions, and jalapeños; cook 5–6 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until onions are

tender. Stir in brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce; cook 3 more minutes or until onions are lightly browned.

4. Combine sour cream and water; stir mixture into onions and remove pan from heat. Slice steaks and top with sauce; serve.

NOTE: The doneness temperatures for medium rare and medium stated above are traditional temperatures used for cooking steaks, but are not recommended by the USDA. To maintain food safety, the USDA recommends an internal temperature of 145°F, as measured using a food thermometer, with a 3-minute rest time before carving.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 330kcal; FAT 21g; SAT FAT 9g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 510mg; CARB 10g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 27g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 6%; CALC 4%; IRON 15%

Recipe: Pan-Roasted Asiago Potatoes

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 large russet potatoes

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup shaved Asiago cheese

Steps:

1. Peel potatoes and slice in half lengthwise; cut each half into thin half coin-shaped pieces. Slice peppers.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place butter in pan, then add potatoes, water, oregano, and paprika; cover and cook 6–8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Uncover pan; cook 3–4 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until water evaporates and potatoes begin to brown.

3. Stir peppers, salt, and pepper into potatoes; cook 2 more minutes, then remove pan from heat and top with cheese. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 190kcal; FAT 10g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 340mg; CARB 20g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 30%; VIT C 50%; CALC 10%; IRON 4%