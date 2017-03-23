PHOTOS: National Puppy day is here!

(WFLA) — Yes, there is actually a nationally recognized day to celebrate our love for puppies.

The day was created specifically to bring attention to the number of dogs who need to find their forever homes.

Unfortunately, too many puppies come from puppy mills instead of caring breeders or shelters. Puppy mills are usually overcrowded and poor pubs are used for displays in pet stores.

So, National Puppy Day is intended to encourage puppy-seekers to head to a local shelter instead.

What better way to celebrate than to give a puppy a new home and loving family?

Plus, the Humane Society or the SPCA in Tampa Bay may be able to help.

Your new best friend could be on their waiting list and you can go to our website at WFLA.com to see them all.

Head to our Facebook page to show us pictures of your favorite 4 legged friend.

Follow WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more treding stories.