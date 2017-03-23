Pasco deputies investigating shooting of 15-year-old in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office received the call for the shooting in New Port Richey at 5:11 p.m.
The shooting occurred near the 6400 block of Limerick Avenue.
The teen was flown to a local hospital.
No other information has been released.
Stay with WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
