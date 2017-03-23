New York parents accused of murdering teen, burning house

WKTV Published:
(Source: WKTV)

(WKTV) A New York couple have been charged with murdering their 16-year-old developmentally disabled son and burning their house in an attempt to cover up the crime.

Ernest and Heather Franklin were arraigned Wednesday in Guilford Town Court for the second-degree murder of their 16-year-old son Jeffrey Franklin.

The fire took place on March first and it initially appeared to be an accident, but Sheriff Ernest Cutting says police grew suspicious after some questioning.

“They were the last two people that were with Jeffery that night. They’re the two people that were directly there. Some of their actions raised red flags,” Cutting says.

The investigation has taken over three weeks and hundreds of man hours, but their suspicions became validated after the autopsy.

