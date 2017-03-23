Man shocked with Taser after throwing drugs into woods, trying to flee Pasco traffic stop

By Published:
(Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video on Thursday after a suspect was shocked by a Taser attempting to flee a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office said a sergeant made contact with driver Cameron Jones, 34, of Hudson Wednesday night.

Hypodermic needles were in plain view in Jones’ car.  Jones consented to a pat down, where the sergeant found a clear, rock like substance in a bag in his pocket.

As the sergeant attempted to detain Jones, he grabbed the bag and took off running.

The sheriff’s office said Jones threw the bag into the woods.

He was shocked with a Taser after he ignored commands to stop.

Inside the plastic bag were .8 grams of meth, .9 grams of heroin and nine wrapped foil packets of heroin, packaged for sale.  The syringe in Jones’ car tested positive for heroin and an additional 15 syringes were found.

Jones was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Jones was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Crews from the television show “Cops” were on scene filming his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Jones was previously arrested in “Operation Bahama Breeze” in 2003, when a number of defendants brought 55 pounds of cocaine a month from South Florida to Pasco/Pinellas for distribution.

