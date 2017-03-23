Lakeland PD: Woman stole identity to pay for breast implants, butt lift, lip injection

WFLA Web Staff Published:
Nyaira Thomas, Lakeland Police Department photo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are asking for help finding a woman who’s on the run, accused of stealing someone’s identity and then using the money to get breast implants and a butt lift.

Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department say Nyaira Thomas, age 20, stole the identity of a woman in Illinois.

Thomas then went to the Watson Clinic in Lakeland and used a fake Illinois ID to open a credit account to pay for plastic surgery at the clinic.

Detectives say on February 20, Thomas underwent surgery for breast implants. On the same day she also had a liposuction treatment in which fat from her flanks was placed in her buttocks. The cost for the procedures was $10,495.

Then, on February 27, Thomas went back to the clinic to get a Juvederm injection in her lips at a cost of $530.

Thomas is charged with criminal use of personal ID, forgery and grand theft over $10,000.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Nyaira Ronnie Thomas call Detective Fetz at the Lakeland Police Department (863) 834-8993 or by email at dustin.fetz@lakelandgov.net.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s