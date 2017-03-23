Informed Consent

Informed Consent runs until April 9th at American Stage Theater.

With genomic breakthroughs happening at breakneck speed, we can learn more about what our futures may hold than ever before. But how much should we know? And who gets to decide? An electrifying new play by one of the most exciting voices in American theater, INFORMED CONSENT is a powerful drama about one woman’s quest to answer the mysteries of science and her own life. Inspired by a landmark court case between one of the country’s largest universities and a Native American tribe based in the Grand Canyon INFORMED CONSENT takes us into the personal and national debate about science v. belief, and whether our genetics defines our fate.

http://www.americanstage.org

 

