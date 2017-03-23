8 ON YOUR SIDE: Here’s how to report IRS scam artists

TAMPA, FL. — The tax-filing deadline this year is April 18. And, yet again, scam artists are taking advantage of stressed out tax payers, and conning them out of money. The most recent scam involves calls, texts or emails, claiming that a tax payer owes back taxes, or that there’s a problem with the person’s tax return. The scammers often will threaten to take away driver’s licenses, sue, or even deport people!

The communications generally state that the IRS is filing a lawsuit against you, and demanding immediate payment with a prepaid debit card, iTunes card, or wire transfer, legitimate IRS workers would never do. However, the IRS is now using private collectors to contact tax payers for certain debts, although in that case the call is preceded by a letter of advanced notice, and there won’t be threats or immediate payment demands.

If you get a call, text or email – report it immediately. And you can do that, online, one of two ways:

FTCComplaintAssistant.gov

select the Scams and Ripoffs category;

chose “impostor scams”;

and fill out the form.

Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration website – www,TIGTA.gov.

Click the IRS Impersonation Reporting Tab on the right;

and fill out the form.

