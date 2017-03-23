Group rescues bald eagle fledgling in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fledgling bald eagle was rescued Thursday morning in Sarasota.

Wildlife, Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

The eagle was found lying on the ground by a home.

If the eagle suffered no major injuries, the group will give her “a little flight time and food, then return her to the nesting site so she can be back with mom and dad.”

