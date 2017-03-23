Get in shape by spring cleaning your diet

(WFLA) — Spring is officially here and just like it might be time to clean out your closet or spring clean your home; now is a great time to spring clean your diet.
This doesn’t have to be anything elaborate Registered Dietitian, Abigail Dougherty says, it’s more about taking a moment to look at what you’re eating.
What’s in your pantry and how you can make some small changes that can make a big difference?
Dougherty recommends looking at the ingredients lists of your favorite foods and making a conscious effort to add in more whole foods like avocados, eggs, sweet potatoes, seafood and especially those fruits and vegetables.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.