Get in shape by spring cleaning your diet

(WFLA) — Spring is officially here and just like it might be time to clean out your closet or spring clean your home; now is a great time to spring clean your diet.

This doesn’t have to be anything elaborate Registered Dietitian, Abigail Dougherty says, it’s more about taking a moment to look at what you’re eating.

What’s in your pantry and how you can make some small changes that can make a big difference?

Dougherty recommends looking at the ingredients lists of your favorite foods and making a conscious effort to add in more whole foods like avocados, eggs, sweet potatoes, seafood and especially those fruits and vegetables.

