Former Boston drummer Sib Hashian dies at age 67 on Miami cruise ship

Associated Press Published:
Promotional photo of the US rock group Boston. From left: Barry Goudreau, Tom Scholz, Sib Hashian, Brad Delp, Fran Sheehan.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – John “Sib” Hashian, former drummer for the arena rock band Boston, died on board a cruise ship Wednesday. He was 67.

His son, Adam Hashian, said Thursday a cause of death had not yet been determined.

Hashian was listed as one of the featured performers on the Legends of Rock Cruise, which departed from Miami on Saturday and was scheduled to visit Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

Hashian played on the Boston’s first two hit records, their self-titled debut album in 1976, featuring the hit song “More Than a Feeling,” and their second album, “Don’t Look Back.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s