Clearwater Dolphin Trail

While you’re exploring St. Pete/Clearwater keep your eyes peeled for colorful 6-foot tall dolphins along the acclaimed Dolphin Trail. The public art pod is made up of more than 120 dolphins, all designed by local artists using such elements as glass, ceramic, fiber art and decoupage. Spot them all with the interactive map and while you’re at it, take photos with your favorite dolphins and tag them #clearwaterdolphins. Be sure to visit the most famous dolphin of all, ‘Winter,’ star of the movies “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2”, at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Advertisement