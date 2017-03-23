City looking for solutions to South Tampa parking dilemma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The parking dilemma in the city of Tampa is still unresolved and city residents want a solution.

On Thursday, Tampa City Council members met with the Florida Department of Transportation and the legal department to discuss options about how to fix it.

What the dilemma comes down to, is parking signs that are not big enough or bright enough. Council members say as soon as they get a remedy from the legal department that the problem will be fixed.

The 5-minute parking signs no longer have any meaning in the city of Tampa and are no longer enforced. The signs violate a state statute and the city risks losing funding if the signs aren’t changed.

The problem is that some people can’t even park at their house or in their neighborhoods because without the enforcement, there’s no room.

One option of regulating parking again is to change the signage and get it up to code. A second option is to give city residents a special decal that allows them to park in the streets of their neighborhood.

Either way, council members call this a top priority.

“These are the nuts and bolts, every day issues that people face in the city and when these things get gummed up life can become very unpleasant and inconvenient for people. If you can’t park in front of your own home, if you can’t accept a delivery in front of your own house, that’s a problem,” said council member Harry Cohen.

Council members hope to have a permanent solution in place by the end of April or early May.

