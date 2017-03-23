Better Call Behnken: AG’s office continuing to work with customers, Solar Shield Windows

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Attorney General’s Office now has 40 complaints against Solar Shield Windows, a company that abruptly shut down in September, leaving customers without windows, even though they collectively paid tens of thousands of dollars.

The state investigation follows an 8 On Your Side investigation. Earlier this month, Steven and Carolyn Gossman, of Sarasota, turned to Better Call Behnken. They paid $1,600 for windows in June and got nothing in return.

The attorney general’s office asked all customers with complaints to call the office, so investigators can go through each one and make sure the former owners of the company make things right. The day after the report about the Gossmans, the couple said they received a phone call from their Solar Shield contact, former owner Jordan Richardson.

He explained he’s working with another company to make things right, and the Gossman’s received a cashier’s check for $1,600. They cashed it the next day.

“We truly believe that if it wasn’t for your newscast … We would never in a million years have gotten our money back,” Steven Gossman said.

Jordan Richardson tells 8 On Your Side he continues to work to get windows for customers who paid for them. He was able to get money back for the Gossmans because their situation was what he called, “unique.”

A spokesman with the Attorney General’s Office wrote in an email, “We continue to work with the company and their legal counsel to address all of the complaints we have on file.”

She added that the office has received six additional complaints since our last 8 On Your Side story earlier this month.

The AG office sent this statement for customers: “If anyone wishes to submit a complaint with this office regarding this company or any other potential consumer protection matter, they should either call our office at (866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.”

