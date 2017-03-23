3 injured when speeding, stolen Mustang runs stop sign in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured when a stolen car hit an SUV in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning.

A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson said that a preliminary investigation found that Ali Granville, age 18, was driving a stolen Ford Mustang.

Granville was speeding when he ran a stop sign at 35th Street South and 21st Avenue South and the Mustang crashed into the SUV. A mother and her 14-year-old son were in the SUV.

The impact of the crash also caused the Mustang to hit a vacant house.

Three people were transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released the identities of those injured.

