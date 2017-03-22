You Paid For It: Jordan Park sold back to St. Pete Housing Authority for $10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What a deal! After months of controversial real estate talks and delays, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority has finally purchased the 237-unit Jordan Park Housing Project from private developers for $10. That’s right, one Hamilton just bought a whole lot of income property for taxpayers.

The original asking price was $400,000, but the developers backed off on their cash demand after an Eight On Your Side investigation questioned why the housing authority was essentially buying back what taxpayers had paid for in the first place. In other words, it would have been a You Paid For It twice scenario.

No one thought that looked good – especially the developers who quickly agreed to forget about the cash payment as long as the housing authority invested the money in much-needed repairs at Jordan Park.

The private developers still get to walk away from millions of dollars in financing debt from HUD and the City of St. Petersburg – money they used to build the project 16 years ago. The housing authority also now has to pour many more millions into Jordan Park to restore the development after years of decline under the ownership and management of developers who kept 100 percent of the rent and federal subsidies, along with collecting lucrative tax credits as part of the original deal.

Tonight at 5, our You Paid For it follow-up report will take a closer look at what lies ahead for the people who now live in Jordan Park after year of complaints about mold, rodents, deteriorating or faulty appliances and declining living conditions in what was supposed to be the next big thing in public housing back in 2001. We’ll also explain how the deal became so much sweeter for taxpayers and Jordan Park after we started digging.

