WATCH: Three-year-old American girl steals Pope’s hat in Rome

(WFLA/CNN) — A three-year-old American girl’s visit to Rome went viral after her unique interaction with Pope Francis.
Little Estella Westrick met the pope at the Vatican. But, as the pope went to kiss her cheek, the toddler grabbed his skullcap.
Luckily, the pope laughed it off with the little girl’s family after his failed attempt to stop her sticky fingers.
The cap is called a zucchetto, which means small gourd in Italian.
The pope is the only Catholic Church clergy member who wears a white one. Catholic cardinals usually wear a red zucchetto.
