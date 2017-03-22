The Zephyrhills Pie Festival

Zephyrhills Pie Festival

March 25th, 2017  11am-6pm

Zephyr Park, Zephyrhills 

 

This year’s Pie Festival will include pie bakers and vendors with slices and whole pies for sale as well as a few free sample stations while supplies last, kid’s bounce and face paint area, pie eating contests, a pie buffet, scavenger hunt, a local businesses and crafters, pie bake off and more….

 

  • Kid’s Area with “all you can play” wristband and face painting
  • $10 All you can eat Pie Buffet 12pm-3pm
  • Pie slices and regular food vendors
  • Pie eating contests & Pie Bake Off
  • DJ Entertainment and Contests
  • Pie Games and Activities
  • Free Entry and Free Parking

